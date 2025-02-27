Cloudy Thursday but setting up for beautiful Mardi Gras weekend

Daniel Phillips

The fog has returned to Acadiana for yet another morning, although it does seem to not be as widespread as it was the last few days.

Dense Fog Advisories have been issued until 9:00 a.m. for Acadiana so give yourself a few extra minutes to make that morning commute.

Unlike earlier this week, however, when the fog clears up we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies as a front moves across the area.

A few spotty showers aren't out of the question so be mindful that you may run into a quick passing shower.

The cloudy conditions will be very short lived and sunshine will return by Friday and continue through the rest of the week and weekend.

Temperatures will cool in the evening getting down into the 40s, but highs will stay in the 70s for the foreseeable future.

We're still watching for the possibility of showers early next week with storm systems passing through on Monday and Tuesday.

It doesn't necessarily look like a complete wash out for Mardi Gras and timing is still a little up in the air.

That being said it would be a good idea to make sure that all plans of a rain contingency built in so that your prepared.