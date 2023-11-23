Cloudy & Cool For Thanksgiving

Clouds and cooler temperatures are back in the forecast for Thanksgiving. If you're doing any traveling during the day, you should be fine with dry roadways early on, and just a slight chance for some light drizzle later this afternoon and evening.

KATC Thursday Afternoon's Forecast

Morning temperatures will stay in the 40s, climbing into the upper 50s this afternoon. Those gray skies might also help induce a good fully belly nap.

KATC Thursday Afternoon's Temperatures

Drizzle will come to an end this evening, and skies will eventually become partly cloudy. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s. A little more sunshine is expected for shoppers on Black Friday. Expect temperatures to climb into the mid 60s for daytime highs.

KATC Next Three Days

Friday night will be generally clear and cool with lows in the mid 40s. Saturday there will be some sunshine during the morning, with cloudiness returning by the afternoon. Highs will hold in the mid 60s. The upper pattern will stay active into Sunday, so expect clouds and rain to return. This will likely impact travel as many return home from the long holiday weekend. Sunday's highs will reach the mid 60s.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Rains will taper off on Monday with clouds hanging on. Tuesday and Wednesday we'll see a bit more sunshine, but highs early next week will hold in the 50s. Late next week things get unsettled again as the upper patter gets active. Thursday chances for rain will return, and rain can be expected into next weekend. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.