Cloudy and rainy end to the week

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is currently in effect for Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama this evening. In Northern CENLA and Northern Louisiana, the watch will remain in effect until 7 PM.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

What does this mean for Acadiana? We're facing a low-end severe weather threat this evening and into the night. Stay alert if these watches extend south.

It's shaping up to be a cloudy and wet end to the week, which is great because we definitely need the rain!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Today, we're under a marginal (1/5) to slight (2/5) risk of severe weather.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The main threats include damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. While the tornado risk is low, it's not a zero so a brief spin-up is possible. The threat is much higher in CENLA and Northern Acadiana for winds and hail.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Now, here’s the scoop on the timing: areas south of I-10 may not see much rain, as storms weaken as they move south of Alexandria. Places like Allen, Evangeline, and St. Landry Parishes might catch a few light showers, but nothing widespread just yet.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The rain is expected to pick up Thursday and Friday thanks to a stubborn frontal boundary hanging out along the coast. Over the next three days, we could have rainfall totals of up to 3", with some spots possibly reaching 5-6"!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The WPC has a marginal (1/4) risk for flash flooding tonight, which ramps up to slight (2/5) on Friday. This rain will really help with our current 4-8 inch deficit!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

I’m all for the rain, but let’s be cautious—heavy rainfall over long periods can lead to issues. As of now, expect on-and-off rain through Friday, with steadier rain likely in the mornings and afternoons.

A cooler and drier air mass is making its way in this weekend, so prepare for a CHILLY nights "again"!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.