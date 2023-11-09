Clouds Today, Rain Moves In Friday

The weather pattern is expected to change over the next couple of days. A cold front approaching the region will help to bring some rain starting Friday, with scattered rain hanging around into the weekend.

Expect more cloud cover today as highs continue to stay rather warm. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s with light winds out of the south. Our front will remain north of the region today before slipping into the area overnight. Lows will drop into the 50s over the far northwestern sections (Vernon, Beauregard, Rapides), while lows over the rest of Acadiana will stay in the mid 60s to the lower 70s along the coast. Some showers are possible over our northern sections overnight, while the rest of the region should see rains developing Friday.

KATC Friday Morning Forecast

Far northern areas won't see their temperatures recover much Friday. Highs will stay in the low 60s. From the US 190 corridor and southward, highs will reach the lower 70s before dropping into the 60s later in the afternoon. Widely scattered showers will be on and off through the day. Rainfall totals will range from 1/2 inch over the western half of Acadiana, to around 1/4 inch elsewhere.

Showers and light rain will continue into Saturday with highs around 70 degrees. Sunday, we'll see the showers tapering off. Clouds will hang on for Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. An additional 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch of additional rain can be expected over the weekend.

KATC Euro Model showing significant rainfall Monday into Tuesday.

Next week another system has the potential to bring us some considerable drought relief. That is, if the model solutions come into better agreement. The Euro Model, shown above, has a low developing close to the Louisiana coast bringing a significant rain event for Monday and Tuesday of next week with several inches of rainfall.

KATC The GFS model keeps the rain over the Gulf Waters much of Tuesday into Wednesday.

The GFS meanwhile brings the low across the central part of the Gulf of Mexico, keeping the significant precipitation well south of the region Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, expect at least some rain lingering into early next week. The details of when and how much remains to be seen.