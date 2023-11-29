Clouds Returning. Rain Likely Thursday.

Wednesday is starting off on the chilly side as skies have remained mostly clear. Inland parishes have dropped into the lower 30s, while coastal areas are holding near 40. Temperatures will climb a bit more today, even though clouds are forecast to build across the region. Expect highs in the mid 60s with light winds out of the east.

KATC Today's Forecast

Clouds will hang on overnight as low pressure spins out of the Great Plains, and an upper trough digs out of the desert southwest. Pacific moisture will stream in from the upper levels, while at the surface, rich Gulf moisture will pull in low cloudiness. Temperatures will be warmer, only dropping into the 50s for lows.

KATC Rain chances will be increasing over all of Acadiana by Thursday afternoon.

Thursday will start cloudy. A warm front will quickly make things more humid. Temperatures are expected to be near 70 degrees for a high. Rain and storms will develop to our west and move eastward.

KATC Severe Weather Outlook for Thursday

Some storms could be strong near the Texas state line. Rain and storms will continue building over all of Acadiana by afternoon. Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. Although flooding shouldn't be a widespread issue, some of those heavier storms could produce brief, localized street flooding.

KATC Rain will continue Thursday night into Friday morning.

Rain and storms will continue overnight into early Friday, with rains tapering off by Friday afternoon. Skies are expected to stay cloudy. It will remain warm and muggy with temperatures running in the mid to upper 70s.

KATC The EURO model is predicting 3-4 inch rainfall totals over parts of Acadiana through Sunday.

A series of disturbances will move across the area Saturday into Sunday helping to add to the rainfall totals. Models are much more in agreement on at least two inches of rain on average across Acadiana between now and Sunday, but there are some hot spots that are showing 4 inches could be possible.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Temperatures over the weekend will remain mild with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. More seasonal weather is expected next week as the rain ends.