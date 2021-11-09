Clouds Increasing Today

We started out the week on a beautiful note with sunny skies and mild temperatures Monday. For Tuesday, we'll begin to see some changes in the weather forecast as a new system will develop near the southern Rockies and gradually move eastward later this week.

KATC Dayplanner

Winds will remain light out of the south today, and southerly upper level winds are also pulling moisture northward. We can expect some sunshine this morning, with cloudiness gradually increasing through the day. Temperatures will be quite mild, with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity levels will also start to increase today, this will prevent temperatures from dropping too much overnight tonight. Expect lows in the 50s.

KATC Next Few Days

For Wednesday, we'll see considerable cloudiness, with a bit more warmth and humidity. As the low pulls into the Plains, it will drag a cold front along. Some showers will be developing over Texas and Oklahoma Wednesday. Locally, temperatures will run in the mid to upper 70s with lows Wednesday night in the 60s.

The front will arrive on Thursday. A round of showers and a few thundershowers are possible. Expect highs to reach the upper 70s with cloudy skies. Winds will shift to the north after the frontal passage, but clouds will hang on for the rest of the afternoon.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

By Friday, skies will be clearing, and temperatures will be cooler. Expect sunny skies for the weekend with chilly temperatures. Friday's high should be in the low, with highs only reaching the mid 60s over the weekend. Lows at night this weekend will drop back into the 40s.