Clouds arrive Thursday with storms expected on Saturday

We got a little break from the clouds yesterday but they'll be back through the day on Thursday.

Despite that, it looks like highs will still be in the upper 70s and we'll need to keep an eye out for a few scattered showers.

Friday is another hot day with highs in the 80s even without much sunshine and winds will really be picking up, gusting close to 30 mph out of the south.

We'll finally get a break to this pattern on Saturday as a strong front moves through the area.

We do need to keep an eye out for some possible severe weather early Saturday morning, damaging winds will be the primary threat but an isolated tornado also can't be ruled out.

