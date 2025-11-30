Chilly temperatures and rain to kick off the first few days of December

It's been a chilly day! Just yesterday, we were enjoying highs in the mid-60s and 70s, but today we're seeing a significant drop with highs only reaching the 40s and 50s—about a 15°-25° difference!

The next few days don’t look any warmer, so make sure to bundle up with your hats and winter coats! Tonight, we’re expecting lows in the 30s and 40s across most of the state.

Tomorrow’s forecast? Similar chilly vibes with temperatures only reaching the 40s and 50s again. St. Mary Parish is expected to be the warmest in the 60s.

By Tuesday morning, we might even see some areas dipping at or below freezing. While folks south of I-10 will stay just above freezing in the upper 30s.

By night, colder temperatures are on the horizon, with much of Acadiana nearing those freezing temps.

Stay warm and cozy, everyone, and don’t forget to stock up on hot chocolate!

