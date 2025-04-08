Chilly morning with LOTS of sun ahead

Jobie Lagrange

Good morning Acadiana, and Happy Tuesday!

All good news for this forecast, which is great to write after last week. Let me know how many sun icons you see at the end of this. (:

We are going to start off chilly in the best way this morning, probably for one of the last times this seasons so enjoy! Grab a jacket as you're walking out because the day will start in the lower 40s. But you won't need it all day. We are going to be sunny and clear today with 0% chance of rain and 100% chance of pure sunshine. High's MIGHT reach 70, but likely to stay near the upper 60s.

Jobie Lagrange

Here is that daily breakdown of what you can expect below. See those suns I told you about? Going to be gorgeous weather! Winds will be much more mild and enjoyable.

Jobie Lagrange

Yes, more sun! Here is your meal-time highlights. Who doesn't want crawfish for breakfast, lunch, and dinner?

Jobie Lagrange

The three day forecast? You guessed it! SUN! 100% chance of sun, and a 0% chance of rain. This is thanks to the area being under the influence of a strong high pressure system, which leads to fair weather. There will be a gradual warming of high's and low's each day. But this is set to be a gorgeous week.

Jobie Lagrange

Now on to the 10 Days of Sun Forecast... YEP! More sun! Clouds will eventually return, and there may be some lingering high altitude clouds that make it in before these in the forecast. But in general, the forecast is just lots of sunshine, warming temperatures, cool offs at night and in the mornings, and mugginess not returning for quite a while. Soak it up and enjoy. (:

Jobie Lagrange

Did you count the suns? Let us know the number in the KATC comments or on my Facebook Page here