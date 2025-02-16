Chilly again; next weather-maker Tuesday night followed by winter temperatures

Acadiana will start the new week with chilly temperatures and dry conditions, but another wet weather system arrives Tuesday night, followed by a brief return of winter temperatures.

In the near term, temperatures across the area will drop into the low-mid 30s by daybreak Monday...some 10-15° below normal.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lots of sun is expected Monday with temperatures warming to near 60°...roughly 5-8° below normal.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It won't be as cool Monday night as clouds move in with moderating southeasterly surface winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The next weather-maker for Acadiana, currently in the Gulf of Alaska, will bring clouds Tuesday along with showers and some storms developing, near 100%, into Tuesday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Storm Prediction Center has our area outlined for a marginal risk, level 1/5, for the threat of a few severe storms with the primary threat on this one looking to be mainly hail...but strong winds could be possible in isolated spots. The tornado risk appears quite low, but is not zero.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In addition, portions of Acadiana could get a healthy soaking of several inches in spots Tuesday night with some localized street flooding possible, per the latest GRAF model below.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, it will be a shot of winter returning back into Acadiana with windy and cold conditions Wednesday, as we get the southern flank of a U.S. arctic outbreak (from the stretched chunk currently in Canada, followed by a probable hard freeze Wednesday night/Thursday morning and potentially again Thursday night into Friday morning.

Wind chills could drop into the teens Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Temperatures could drop into the low-mid 20s across the Acadiana area Wednesday night and be in the realm of the mid-upper 20s Thursday night.

Latest 10 Day Forecast

Temperatures should slowly moderate into next weekend with spring-like temperatures expected to return the week after.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Parade forecasts for this weekend include wearing winter gear for Friday's Krewe de Canailles evening parade (temps in the lower 40s) and rain possible for any Saturday parades, especially into the evening hours...we'll see, it can change.

Hopefully it's warmer for the big Mardi Gras weekend but it's too early for any guesses!