Category 5 Milton with 180 mph winds sets its eye on Florida

Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified from a tropical storm to a category 5 hurricane in 24 hours Monday with the storm heading for the West Coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

As of 4pm CDT Milton had sustained winds of 180 mph. Some further strengthening is possible...see below:

Rob Perillo/KATC

Although further strengthening is possible near-term, typically hurricanes do not stay at 5 intensity for more than 12-24 hours, with the storm likely slowly weakening/maturing with eyewall replacement cycles, while the wind field expands as this system heads toward Florida by Wednesday morning.

See the latest GRAF Model and explanation below.

That large wind field will bring a huge, 100 mile plus surge of 6-10 feet, and more, near and south of the center's landfall, with current forecast pushing 10-15 feet of water into Tampa Bay and surround coastal areas if the storm follows the current NHC track.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This will be a very large and destructive storm likely carrying major hurricane wind gust swath across the Florida Peninsula depending on where the intense rain squalls near the center are oriented.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, Acadiana's weather looks sun-filled with more October-like morning temperatures in the days ahead.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

