Calmer weather to start a new week; a second front makes it's way to Acadiana

The NWS in Lake Charles surveyed the storm damage around Sulphur and Lake Charles. The tornado has been officially rated as an EF-0 with 80 mph winds, resulting in minor damage to homes, as well as trees and power lines.

There were two reports of thunderstorm wind damage that caused tree limbs to be down in the area.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Last night brought some intense storms, but thankfully, we’re in the clear now! Central Louisiana saw the most rainfall, with Acadiana getting between 1 and 4 inches. No flash flood warnings were issued for us, but CENLA had a few. This rainfall will be taken into account in next week's drought monitor.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The cold front that brought us the rain has moved east, leaving us with some lovely, cool Fall temperatures tonight. We can expect lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s, with patchy fog.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow looks bright and sunny with highs in the 80s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Take a peek at the KATC 10 Day Forecast! We’re expecting another round of showers Tuesday night, along with a cold front that will usher in cooler temps just in time for Halloween. No severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the 80s on Tuesday, dropping to the mid-60s by Wednesday, and then staying in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week. My fellow Gumbo lovers, get ready for those cozy overnight temps in the 40s coming later this week!

And don't forget—Halloween is just 5 days away, and shortly after that, we’ll be saying goodbye to Daylight Saving Time! November brings us Veterans' Day and Thanksgiving!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.