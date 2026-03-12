Calm weather through the end of the weekend; Strong storms make a comeback

Chillier temperatures can be expected tonight, dipping into the mid-30s to low 40s.

The chill doesn't last long as temperatures are set to warm up into the low 70s by the afternoon.

This weekend looks mostly dry, but keep an eye out for Sunday night.

A strong cold front is on the way, increasing rain chances and the threat of severe weather. The SPC has already placed CENLA and northern Louisiana under a slight (2/5) risk.

The EURO model shows this will likely be a late evening...early morning situation.

And yes, colder temperatures will follow right behind this system! Stay tuned for more updates.

