Calm and cool weather continues through Halloween

KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 10-29-25
Its been a gorgeous day, but a windy one. A WIND ADVISORY is still in effect until 7 PM this evening. Luckily, the winds begin to calm overnight.

For those who love the chill, you’re in luck! Tonight’s temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 40s, with tomorrow warming back up into the mid and upper 60s.

We’ll stay dry for the next few days, but the rain makes a comeback this weekend. And with Halloween just around the corner in two days, it's shaping up to be a cool evening! By the time the kiddos head out for trick-or-treating, we'll enjoy clear skies with temps in the 60s. So, don’t forget to have those light jackets ready for their costumes!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

