Buzzing activity in the Atlantic while Acadiana copes with hot temperatures

The Atlantic is buzzing with activity! Let's start off with Invest 95L, it's a few hundred miles east of the North Carolina coast. This system is in a favorable environment for development. We could see a tropical depression or possibly Tropical Storm Dexter develop as soon as tomorrow. Most if not all models have Invest 95L remain in open waters.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by late Monday. With favorable conditions on the horizon, there’s a chance we might see a tropical depression forming by the end of the week.

Lastly, a new highlighted area may take shape this week, currently situated a few hundred miles southeast of the Carolinas.

No tropical activity expected in the Gulf.

The usual summertime pattern continues.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.