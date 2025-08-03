Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buzzing activity in the Atlantic while Acadiana copes with hot temperatures

The Atlantic is buzzing with activity! Let's start off with Invest 95L, it's a few hundred miles east of the North Carolina coast. This system is in a favorable environment for development. We could see a tropical depression or possibly Tropical Storm Dexter develop as soon as tomorrow. Most if not all models have Invest 95L remain in open waters.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by late Monday. With favorable conditions on the horizon, there’s a chance we might see a tropical depression forming by the end of the week.

Lastly, a new highlighted area may take shape this week, currently situated a few hundred miles southeast of the Carolinas.

No tropical activity expected in the Gulf.

The usual summertime pattern continues.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

