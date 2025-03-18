Brief front passing Wednesday but great weather otherwise

Daniel Phillips

Do yourself a favor and spend some time, any time, outside.

Sure the trees are trying to kill us, that part is not ideal, but honestly we don't get stretches of weather like this in south Louisiana all that often.

A day with sunshine, low humidity, a nice breeze, and manageable temperatures can be a rarity (especially the closer we get to summer).

So take advantage of it while you can.

Daniel Phillips

We'll get a freshen up on Wednesday with a front passing late in the day which will lead to a steady increase in clouds through the afternoon.

A brief shower or two will be possible but they'll remain isolated and light.

Winds will pick up after frontal passage and temperatures will drop again with highs in the 60s later this week and plenty of sunshine.

A cool, sunny wrap up to the week will spill over into the weekend (or at least the start of it) and we won't see rain chances return until Sunday evening.