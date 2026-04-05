Brief dry spell before higher rain chances return to Acadiana

The rain has finally cleared out, with most areas receiving up to an inch and a half. We can expect another quick burst of showers after midnight, but it shouldn’t be anything too major.
Enjoy a nice dry stretch over the next couple of days! However, Gulf moisture is making a comeback on Wednesday, bringing a series of disturbances and higher rain chances throughout the week.
Potential expected rainfall is up to 1" over the next seven days, with some areas possibly seeing even more.
It’s going to be breezy overnight and into Monday, with temperatures remaining steady in the 50s.
Monday promises to be a lovely day in the low 70s—perfect for getting outside!
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.