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Brief dry spell before higher rain chances return to Acadiana

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Breyanna Lewis/KATC
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Posted

The rain has finally cleared out, with most areas receiving up to an inch and a half. We can expect another quick burst of showers after midnight, but it shouldn’t be anything too major.

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Enjoy a nice dry stretch over the next couple of days! However, Gulf moisture is making a comeback on Wednesday, bringing a series of disturbances and higher rain chances throughout the week.

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Potential expected rainfall is up to 1" over the next seven days, with some areas possibly seeing even more.

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It’s going to be breezy overnight and into Monday, with temperatures remaining steady in the 50s.

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Monday promises to be a lovely day in the low 70s—perfect for getting outside!

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.