Brief dry spell before higher rain chances return to Acadiana

The rain has finally cleared out, with most areas receiving up to an inch and a half. We can expect another quick burst of showers after midnight, but it shouldn’t be anything too major.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Enjoy a nice dry stretch over the next couple of days! However, Gulf moisture is making a comeback on Wednesday, bringing a series of disturbances and higher rain chances throughout the week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Potential expected rainfall is up to 1" over the next seven days, with some areas possibly seeing even more.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

It’s going to be breezy overnight and into Monday, with temperatures remaining steady in the 50s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Monday promises to be a lovely day in the low 70s—perfect for getting outside!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.