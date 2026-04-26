Brief cooldown is on the horizon with higher rain chances returning

We’ve made it to the last Sunday of the month—can you believe how fast April flew by?

As we wrap up the weekend, the weather looks pretty calm until Wednesday when a cold front arrives overnight, bringing us some much-needed showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We’re expecting beneficial rainfall in the range of 2 to 4 inches over the next week!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

After the front passes, get ready for a big cooldown! Highs will drop into the 70s, and overnight lows will be in the 50s. But tonight, it'll be mild and muggy, with temperatures in the 70s, similar to last night.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow, expect a return to the upper 80s, with feels-like temps edging into the low 90s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Check out the CPC Outlook for May 4th through the 10th—we’re looking at cooler-than-normal temperatures, dipping slightly below the average of 81°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.