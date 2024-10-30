Breezy Wednesday with a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon

Expect breezy conditions today, with winds from the southeast reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

There is a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Tomorrow, showers and storms are likely to become more widespread during the afternoon and evening, so trick-or-treaters may want to bring an umbrella. This weather change is due to a cold front moving in from the northwest, which will stall over our area on Friday, bringing additional showers to Acadiana. The front will eventually lift northward before the weekend, leaving behind pleasant temperatures in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Acadiana is not expecting a drought-busting rain event. Most areas should receive between 0.25 to 1 inch of rain, with isolated amounts possibly reaching up to 2 inches. Any rainfall is a welcome sight!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.