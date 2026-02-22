Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Breezy and cool start to the last week of February; Light freeze possible

It's been quite a windy day, but the gusts will begin to ease up—though expect a breezy Monday ahead. By midweek, we may face another Wind Advisory as the winds are expected to pick up again.

As for temperatures, colder temperatures are expected tonight in the 30s.

For those in Alexandria and north, you may see a few areas of patchy frost, so bundle up! Cold weather alerts are up for southern Alabama and eastward.

Daytime highs will struggle to reach above the low 60s, but at least we'll have sunny skies to brighten the day.

Monday night will be the coldest night of the week, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to low 30s, prompting a light freeze.

On Tuesday, we'll see a slight warm-up into the low to mid-60s. After that, much warmer weather returns.

Dry conditions are expected to persist through the end of the week, until a weak cold front approaches on Thursday, bringing a chance of scattered showers.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

