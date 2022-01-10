Becoming Sunny

Colder air continues to filter in behind a cold front that's currently in the offshore waters. Clouds will gradually clear this morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies. High pressure will be building in, so brisk northerly winds are expected into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, but it will feel cooler because of the wind.

KATC Three Day Forecast

Tonight, skies are expected to be clear. As winds lighten up, temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s area wide. Some areas north of I-10 could get close to the freezing point, with areas of frost possible over the rural, northern areas.

Tuesday, skies will be sunny. Temperatures will still be slightly below normal. A few clouds will appear late in the day as a weak upper disturbance moves over the area Tuesday night. Rain is expected to be limited with this system, so expect mostly cloudy skies overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with gradual clearing Wednesday as the upper low moves east.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

The rest of the work week looks quiet, with temperatures near 60 on Wednesday, and mid 60s Thursday. By Friday, temperatures will be near 70. Another front is expected to push in this weekend with a few showers on Saturday. Cooler weather returns Sunday.