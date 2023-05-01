Beautiful Weather This Week

We ended the Festival weekend on a fabulous note, with loads of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. It looks like the fine weather is extending into the early part of the week, with some warmer and a few showers by the upcoming weekend.

Low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes and New England will continue to funnel dry, northern air aloft into the region. This will keep the rain away, and most of the clouds too. This pattern is expected to last through Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Humidity levels will be low, so overnight temperatures are still expected to be somewhat cool.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

By Wednesday, a return flow will set up. Southerly winds will not only bring warmer temperatures, but also higher humidity. Expect Wednesday's highs to climb into the upper 80s. The same goes for Thursday, but by Friday we'll need to introduce a slight rain chance too. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible for the upcoming weekend too. Expect highs to climb into the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Above normal temperatures are expected next week.

A quick look back at April's climate shows temperatures were very close to normal overall, running just 0.7 degrees above normal. Rainfall was above normal by about two inches here in Lafayette. The warmest day was 90 on April 1, and the coldest temperature was on April 17th where we dropped to 47 degrees.