Beautiful Spring Weather Continues Across Acadiana

I usually start this discussion with some headline to give a few bullet points on the forecast.

As I went to write those headlines this morning, however, I realized that the forecast is so quiet there's really only one headline...

"Beautiful Weather Continues"

Sure there's a little more nuance than that but for the most part it's quiet, sunny weather lasting through the weekend and most of next week.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s and upper 70s for the next several days and the evenings and morning will stay cool and crisp.

A dry cold front will move through tonight and we'll see winds pick up out of the north on Friday and lows Saturday morning back in the 40s.

That's really the only real change in the pattern and it's hardly a change at all.