Beautiful Fall Friday for Acadiana - Looking ahead to our Weekend

Good Morning Acadiana and Happy Friday!

This will be a fall weather dream of a start to our weekend. It will be an absolutely gorgeous day again today, with sunny and clear skies. Our high temperature should top out in the mid 60s, similar to yesterday. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and we will see some of the coldest temps thus far in November, especially in our northern parishes. Winds remain coming from the North at around 5-10 mph, we may see some occasional gusts around 15 mph or so. The wind direction is really what continues to enforce this beautiful weather, so I like to give it the credit it deserves. What about our weekend? Lets take a look:

These clear skies will continue through Saturday, so it's a great idea to start making plans for outside fun! Highs will be a little higher, reaching near either the high 60s, or into the lower 70s. It will feel warmer out in the sunshine, rather than the shade, but still comfortable and enjoyable weather. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s for Saturday.

Sunday will be similar, but gradually through Sunday, and into Monday, our winds will begin to shift back to southerly flow ahead of a cold front approaching us Tuesday. This will warm us back up, and bring our dew points higher, so we will begin to lose that really enjoyable dry air. As I've seen it put this morning, our fall weather free trial is about to expire. Highs on Sunday look to be around the upper 70s, I wouldn't be shocked to see some locations push into the 80 range. The lows Sunday night will be much higher thanks to the moisture being pulled in, around 65.