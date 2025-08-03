Awakening tropics along with temperatures rising in Acadiana

A non-tropical area of low pressure has formed about 150 miles off the coast of North Carolina. While slow development is possible at first, the system will eventually move into cooler waters, which will reduce its chances of development.

The NHC has highlighted a tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic. This wave is forecasted to move westward off the coast of Africa in the next day or two, with gradual development being possible.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

No tropical activity is expected for the Acadiana.

Acadiana returns to a typical summer pattern this week!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.