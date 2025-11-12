Aurora may be present tonight; Significant warm up this weekend

Aurora possible to see in Acadiana.

Here's an explanation of the Aurora.

After a chilly start to the week, temperatures are on the rise again! Unfortunately, little to no rain is expected through early next week, which isn't great news for our ongoing drought situation. We’ll get an updated drought report tomorrow, so stay tuned!

In the meantime, we're cooling down into the low and mid-50s tonight, with highs reaching the upper 70s and 80s tomorrow. It looks like it’s going to be a muggy weekend as we push towards those 80-degree temps! I'm sure this isn't good news for my cold weather lovers.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Can you believe Thanksgiving is just 15 days away? The year is coming to an end real soon. It's great to see that the Atlantic hurricane season is winding down, with only 18 days left and the tropics looking calm for the rest of the month.

And if you can believe it, winter officially kicks off in 39 days, followed closely by Christmas —time to start making our holiday plans! Let the countdown begin!