As moisture increases so does Acadiana's rain chances

Daniel Phillips

Tropical moisture has started surging in to south Louisiana, you'll notice it's much stickier out Tuesday morning.

So no surprise that our rain chances will be increasing as we go through the rest of the week.

Tuesday should stay fairly quiet with a bit of cloudiness in the afternoon and showers remaining fairly spotty and confined to the coast.

Highs will still sit in the upper 90s and the heat index will reach to around 105 during the hottest parts of the day.

Temperatures will be a little more mild through the rest of the week as showers and clouds become more numerous.

Starting on Wednesday, Acadiana can expect decent rain chances day after day through the weekend and into next week.

This may put a damper on Labor Day weekend plans, however, with drought trying to creep back in it'll be nice to get some steady rain.

Daily rain totals will likely sit between a quarter and half inch with isolated downpours capable of producing higher amounts of precipitation.

Flooding isn't expected to be a widespread issue, nor is severe weather, though after a few wet days it may take the ground a little longer to soak in some of the rain.

Tropics remain quiet as we wrap up August and look to stay that way going into the first week of September.

