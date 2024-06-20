As Alberto moves west quieter weather moves in to Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

The forecast is returning more to a pattern driven by summer heat than tropics which means rain chances are becoming mostly confined to the afternoon and a lot more scattered.

You still won't want to rule out showers entirely but they aren't expected to be as numerous over the next few days.

Temperatures are back in the low 90s with the heat index in the triple digits as there's still plenty of lingering moisture.

Winds are out of the east and they'll be steady around 10-15 mph.

We will continue to dry out as we head into the weekend and Saturday is looking hot and dry with temperatures in the mid 90s.

T.S. Alberto officially got a name on Wednesday and as it moves west it will have less and less of an impact on our weather.

That being said, there's a system that is going to slide in right behind it by Sunday.

The moisture field doesn't look as expansive but could still result in another unsettled work week next week.

Once again this system is going to remain south of us so no major impacts are expected.