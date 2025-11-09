Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arctic chill sweeps through the south; Fire Weather Watch in effect

Cold air moves in early Monday!

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect tomorrow, and it's shaping up to be a significant concern for fire safety.

A dry cold front is expected to move through Louisiana, bringing very dry air in its wake. Expect dew points to plummet into the 30s and relative humidity to dip below 35%.

With windy conditions in the forecast, any potential fires could spread rapidly. There's a possibility this may be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

