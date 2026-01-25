Arctic airmass descends; Temperatures plunge into the twenties tonight

As an arctic airmass settles in, we’re bracing for frigid temperatures tonight! Extreme Cold Watches/Warnings, Freeze Watches, and Cold Weather Advisories are in effect across the country.
The EXTREME COLD WARNING goes into effect this evening until Tuesday morning.
Overnight lows will plummet into the teens and twenties, with wind chills in the single digits due to elevated north winds of 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
Most areas will remain below freezing for several hours tonight through tomorrow morning.
Exposure to these biting temperatures can lead to frostbite and hypothermia. Protect yourself and avoid prolonged exposure if you can! Extended freezing temperatures could result in ruptured water pipes. Also, check with your local plumber.
Tomorrow, expect another cold day in the 30s and 40s near the coast with plenty of sunshine.
Lows Monday night will dip between 15°-22°.
Luckily, highs on Tuesday will warm up to the mid and upper 40s!
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.