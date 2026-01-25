Arctic airmass descends; Temperatures plunge into the twenties tonight

As an arctic airmass settles in, we’re bracing for frigid temperatures tonight! Extreme Cold Watches/Warnings, Freeze Watches, and Cold Weather Advisories are in effect across the country.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The EXTREME COLD WARNING goes into effect this evening until Tuesday morning.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Overnight lows will plummet into the teens and twenties, with wind chills in the single digits due to elevated north winds of 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Most areas will remain below freezing for several hours tonight through tomorrow morning.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Exposure to these biting temperatures can lead to frostbite and hypothermia. Protect yourself and avoid prolonged exposure if you can! Extended freezing temperatures could result in ruptured water pipes. Also, check with your local plumber.

Tomorrow, expect another cold day in the 30s and 40s near the coast with plenty of sunshine.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Lows Monday night will dip between 15°-22°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Luckily, highs on Tuesday will warm up to the mid and upper 40s!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.