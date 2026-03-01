Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Another foggy night ahead; Unsettled weather pattern returns

It's shaping up to be another foggy night. A Dense Fog Advisory may be issued later.

Temperatures will hold steady tonight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow’s highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Enjoy the dry conditions for now, but rain is on the horizon! We can expect an increase in rain chances starting later this week, with the greatest likelihood of rain and storms moving in on Saturday and Sunday.

Expected rainfall amounts are up to 2" for now.

While severe weather is uncertain for Acadiana, northern Texas, and areas further north will deal with multiple days of severe storms beginning Wednesday.

Stay tuned for more updates as the week progresses!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

