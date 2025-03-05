Watch Now
After stormy conditions on Mardi Gras, clear skies today with gusty winds

Following a stormy Mardi Gras, today’s weather is calmer, although winds remain strong. High pressure is moving in, bringing drier conditions and clear skies to the region. However, another system is expected to arrive by the weekend, bringing showers and storms to Acadiana.

Today, widespread clear skies are anticipated, with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s. Wind speeds may reach up to 20 mph, with gusts between 30-40 mph.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 PM this evening, so be sure to secure any loose objects outdoors.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

