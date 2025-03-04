After Raining on our parades, will the Sun come out tomorrow?

The weather on Mardi Gras decided to rain on our parades. Who told the clouds to throw us something mister?

Strong wind and wind gusts registered at the time of this article at the Lafayette Airport had a peak of 46 mph with the main line of storms still on the way.

The major weather today will be done and over by around 4 pm today, so let's focus on tomorrow!

KATC Weather, Jobie Lagrange

Ash Wednesday weather will be asking for Acadiana's forgiveness after raining on our parades for Mardi Gras. We will have clear and sunny skies with highs only in the upper 60s.

It will be another very breezy day however, with more projected wind gusts reaching 35 mph ranges in the morning.

KATC Weather, Jobie Lagrange

KATC Weather, Jobie Lagrange

Lows tomorrow night, thanks to clear skies and modest northern winds will drop into the upper 30s.

KATC Weather, Jobie Lagrange

Wind gusts are the only main concern tomorrow. The HRRR estimated wind gusts for your travel times are listed here below. Plan your drives and traveling accordingly. Don't put up your inflatable Easter Bunny tomorrow. The gusts are expected to be between 35 mph in the early morning, and eventually drop down to gusts of only mid 20s mph by your evening commute.

KATC Weather, Jobie Lagrange

KATC Weather, Jobie Lagrange

A happy Mardi Gras to everyone in Acadiana, we hope you got to enjoy and celebrate what you could, and it was our pleasure watching the weather for you and pushing alerts to keep you safe in your festivities.

-Jobie Lagrange, Meteorologist & Rob Perillo, Chief Meteorologist