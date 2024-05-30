Active, locally heavy storms into the weekend

MAY 30, 2024 — Acadiana will be in an active thunderstorm period Friday into the weekend, with a low-end threat of a few severe storms and several inches of rain possible.

A series of weak upper disturbances are expected to create an environment for showers and storms Friday with highest rain chances expected from late morning into the early afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will likely stay elevated with another round of some showers, perhaps a few storms into Friday evening.

The atmosphere will remain moist and unstable Saturday with another healthy chance of showers and storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Localized rainfall could pile up over the next few days, with some areas picking up 1-2"+ of rainfall Friday, with a repeat and rinse possible Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with higher than normal rain chances likely to continue Sunday, isolated spots in Acadiana may see more than 6" total from Friday through Sunday.

In addition to the localized flood threat, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the western part of Acadiana hatched in for a slight risk of severe storms Friday with the primary threats damaging winds and hail.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The risk of severe storms should lessen Saturday into Sunday...but there could still be some pretty healthy storms with gusty winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances begin to decrease into next week allowing our high temperatures to get back into the lower 90s.

Low and behold, a weak front should arrive next Thursday triggering a quick round of storms (perhaps severe, but too far out to even guesstimate) with drier weather and more comfortable humidity likely next Friday into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.