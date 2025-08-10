Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Active disturbances in the Atlantic meanwhile higher rain chances for Acadiana

Breyanna's 6pm Weather Forecast Katc 08-09-25
Breyanna's 6pm Weather Forecast Katc 08-09-25
NHC Tropical Weather Outlook.png
Hurricane Tracker 1 2023.png
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
WPC Excessive Rainfall1.png
Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
1Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
3Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png
Posted
and last updated

There still two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic: Invest 96L and Invest 97L.

Starting with Invest 96L, its development is likely to decrease due to dry air surrounding the system.

NHC Tropical Weather Outlook.png

On the other hand, Invest 97L is a tropical wave producing disorganized showers and storms. The conditions are favorable for development, which could result in the formation of a tropical depression sometime next week as it moves towards the west. In the meantime, heavy rainfall is anticipated for the Cabo Verde Islands.

Hurricane Tracker 1 2023.png

More rain on the way this week!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.