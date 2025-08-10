Active disturbances in the Atlantic meanwhile higher rain chances for Acadiana

There still two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic: Invest 96L and Invest 97L.

Starting with Invest 96L, its development is likely to decrease due to dry air surrounding the system.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

On the other hand, Invest 97L is a tropical wave producing disorganized showers and storms. The conditions are favorable for development, which could result in the formation of a tropical depression sometime next week as it moves towards the west. In the meantime, heavy rainfall is anticipated for the Cabo Verde Islands.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

