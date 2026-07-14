Acadiana slowly transitions from wet weather to drier and hotter conditions

We've dealt with some cloudy and rainy days lately, with the area averaging around 2 inches of rainfall. Some isolated spots even received over 8 inches in the last 48 hours.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we continue to feel the effects of a lingering trough, expect elevated rain chances through tomorrow.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

But soon a high-pressure system will move in, bringing drier and hotter conditions. From tomorrow onward, we can say goodbye to the rain, as deep tropical moisture begins to wane.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Get ready for a return to those HOT summer vibes with temperatures climbing back into the 90s!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.