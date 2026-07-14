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Acadiana slowly transitions from wet weather to drier and hotter conditions

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We've dealt with some cloudy and rainy days lately, with the area averaging around 2 inches of rainfall. Some isolated spots even received over 8 inches in the last 48 hours.

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As we continue to feel the effects of a lingering trough, expect elevated rain chances through tomorrow.

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But soon a high-pressure system will move in, bringing drier and hotter conditions. From tomorrow onward, we can say goodbye to the rain, as deep tropical moisture begins to wane.

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Get ready for a return to those HOT summer vibes with temperatures climbing back into the 90s!

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.