Acadiana continues to ride the wild rollercoaster of temperatures this week

Breyanna Lewis/KATC
It’s chilly again this morning in the 30s and 40s.

We can expect temperatures to slowly warm up into the low to mid-60s this afternoon.

 It'll be cooler than yesterday, but at least we'll have clear skies.

Looking ahead, tomorrow and Saturday will bring some pleasant warmth as temperatures climb into the 70s. However, keep your umbrellas handy! A cold front is set to sweep through on Sunday, bringing scattered showers and breezy conditions.

Expect temperatures to tumble back into the 50s, with overnight lows plummeting into the 20s and 30s. Due to the winds, it'll feel colder in the low 20s.

Cold weather advisories may be issued, so stay tuned for updates!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

