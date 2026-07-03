A mix of hot temperatures and storms for the Independence Day weekend

We've got daily chances for showers and storms in the forecast—so keep that umbrella handy!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The rainfall totals have increased a bit, with expected amounts between 1 and 3 inches by Monday morning. On the bright side, this rain should bring some relief from the hot temperatures.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

It's gearing up to be a hot one for Independence Day. Whether you’re grilling in the backyard, soaking up the sun at the pool, or relaxing by the lake, make sure to prioritize heat safety. Slather on the sunscreen and stay hydrated!

We’re expecting highs in the low 90s tomorrow, with the heat index creeping near 101°. As the afternoon rolls in, expect showers and storms to pop up during the peak heating of the day. The scattered activity should clear out just in time for the fireworks.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.