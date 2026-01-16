A few showers possible tonight; Freezing temperatures expected this weekend

A cold front moves in tonight, bringing a few light showers. Most areas might not see much rain, only about 0.10" or less, due to the lack of moisture.

Expect temperatures to drop into the 40s.

With elevated winds and low humidity, fire danger will increase. A fire danger statement could be issued for Saturday.

As we head into Sunday morning, prepare for a chilly wake-up call! Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, and a light freeze is expected.

Areas along I-10 and north could see below-freezing temperatures between 2 and 6 hours.

Highs on Sunday will be similar to Saturday, reaching the 50s, so bundle up.

