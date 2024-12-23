A few showers moving in Christmas Day

It seems Acadiana can't quite get the sunny, chilly weather to stick around to Christmas.

Temperatures will start to increase Monday afternoon as winds slowly shift to be southerly by the end of the day, introducing some more moisture to the area.

Highs will still be in the upper 60s to start the week with sunny skies and the temperatures dropping into the upper 40s overnight.

Christmas Eve will continue to feel a little warmer and the highs will get back into the low 70s, where they'll likely stay for the remainder of the week.

The first of a series of disturbances will swing through late Tuesday night into Christmas morning, so it looks like we'll be waking up to a scattering of showers Christmas day.

Doesn't look like any significant weather and most of the rain will swing through during the pre-dawn hours and taper through the morning.

The rest of Christmas looks quiet but we'll continue to see some unsettled weather for the back end of the week.