A day with no severe weather outlook... finally

Daniel Phillips

It looks like we may finally be getting a break from our seemingly never-ending round of wet weather.

A front has pushed through the area and while the boundary may still spark some isolated coastal showers most of Acadiana will stay dry.

The ridge to our west is finally expanding and dry air is moving into the area.

Remember this is June, however, and dry air is a relative term.

There's still enough moisture that we may get a few heat driven afternoon pop-ups but any shower activity should stay isolated.

Temperatures will start heating up and will likely peak on Friday getting as high as 95 in the afternoon.

Heat index values will easily get into the triple digits but given the relatively dry air we should just avoid heat advisory criteria (108 heat index).

We're looking to stay dry and quiet through a majority of the weekend before the ridge begins to break down and move to our east.

Once this happens southerly flow will pick back up reintroducing moisture into the area and rain chances will pick back up.

Even still it doesn't look like we'll be as active this upcoming week as we were over the last month.

I would suggest though if you're looking to cut that grass do so over the weekend.