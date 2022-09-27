Volunteers needed for Beautification & Wetlands Protection Project

NEW IBERIA, La. --- For the second year in a row, the Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative (LICI) and the TECHE Project are partnering to beautify a stretch of the Bayou Teche shoreline.

The beautification project will take place on Saturday, October 1st from 9am to noon in New Iberia City Park located at 300 Parkview Dr.

The Iris giganticaerulea, a native species of the Louisiana Iris, will be used in the project. The plant grows in the swamps and marshes south of New Iberia, according to LICI.

Concrete has been removed from a section of Bayou Teche's bank. The plants will be used to stabilize the shoreline and beautify that section of City Park and Bayou Teche.

“We are realizing a dream," says Peter Patout, event planner and a historic property realtor based in New Orleans. "I’m thrilled to have brought the New Orleans-based Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative’s work to New Iberia and they have been so warmly welcomed by Mayor Freddie de Court, the TECHE Project and other leading citizens committed to making this day happen.”

How to Volunteer:

Please register by e-mailing licisaveirises@gmail.com.

It is recommended to bring rubber boots and a long-handled shovel.