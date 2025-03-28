Volunteer softball coach at David Thibodaux booked on child sex charges

LAFAYETTE, La. — A volunteer softball coach with the Lafayette Parish School System is booked at the Lafayette Parish Jail for sex crimes involving a juvenile following a Thursday arrest at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy.

According to a statement from a spokesperson with LPSS, they have severed ties with the individual, who was contracted to coach the team, but was not an employee of LPSS.

Here's the full statement from LPSS:

"Lafayette Parish School System has severed ties with a volunteer softball coach who was arrested Thursday at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy. The individual was contracted with the school to coach the team but was not an employee of LPSS.

As with all individuals who work with students, the coach underwent an extensive background check as part of the district’s standard protocol. LPSS remains committed to the safety and well-being of our students and takes this matter very seriously.

While we understand there may be questions, we are unable to comment further as this is an active law enforcement investigation. We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation during this time."

KATC Investigates checked the booking records at the Lafayette Parish Jail and discovered that a Ronald James Naomi was booked into the facility on the same date for one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, which you can see for yourself below.

An April 2024 article about David Thibodaux securing a rematch with Buckeye in the state quarterfinals by our media partners at The Advocate cites Naomi as the David Thibodaux softball coach.

Statute Charges Agency Report # Warrant # Docket # Bail Amount 14:81 INDECENT BEHAVIOR WITH JUVENILES LPSO 25-00086140 203924 15,000.00 14:81.4 PROHIBITED SEXUAL CONDUCT BETWEEN AN EDUCATOR AND STUDENT

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a press release confirming 54-year-old Naomi's arrest, stating it followed a prior investigation into alleged indecent behavior between Naomi and a student.

This is a developing story and KATC will keep you up to date on the air and online with the latest details as they come in.