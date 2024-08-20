You can now see downtown Abbeville from anywhere. Here’s how

ABBEVILLE, KATC - Whether you’re near or far, you can now experience the heart of Abbeville from anywhere.

The city has installed three cameras in the downtown area that live stream 24/7. These cameras give residents an opportunity to enjoy real-time views of the city.

Residents like Ronald “Ron” Bell, a Wisconsin native, said he’s excited for these live views.

"The first time I came here was Christmas when I saw the square for the first time lit up with the lights and I was blown away. People who are from out of state like I am, you really have to appreciate the inherent beauty of downtown Abbeville or Abbeville in general,” he said.

The cameras are strictly for live with no recordings. One camera will point towards construction at city hall and the other two towards the square.

During a council meeting on November 21, 2023, Rob Roy, stated that he would like to have three cameras that would live stream through the City of Abbeville website. At that time, he suggested one camera point to city hall and the other two would be in the square. The cost of the hardware is $5,184.85 and Rotary would pay ½ of the expense. Rotary would ask the City to pay the $75.00 per month hosting fee. The Rotary would also like the feed to be on their website too.

With the festival season around the corner, Ron says he can’t wait to show the world how beautiful his city truly is.

"This is a big plus right here. The omelet festival, this place is packed and a lot of people can't make it so the fact that they can see this live I think is a great, great plus,” he said.

You can view the live stream here: https://cityofabbeville.net/livestream/