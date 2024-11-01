Watch Now
Would-be bank robber arrested standing at teller window

A Texas man was booked with attempted armed robbery Friday, accused of trying to use bomb threats to rob a bank in Abbeville.

Kevin Grant Abbott, 48, of Denton, Texas, was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob an Abbeville bank by telling a teller that he had planted bombs all around the building.

Police were called to the bank, located on La. 14 By-pass, around 9:45 a.m. Friday. The caller said a man was inside asking for a large amount of cash, passing a note to the teller that there were bombs all around teh building.

The caller described the man and what he was wearing, and when police arrived a few minutes later, he was still standing at the bank teller's window.

Abbott was medically cleared before he was taken to jail, where he's waiting for bond to be set.

