Wildlife federation says SpaceX announcement raises more questions than answers

ABBEVILLE, La. — Louisiana Economic Development announced SpaceX's $100 billion investment in a launch site in Vermilion Parish. The Louisiana Wildlife Federation said the announcement left the organization with more questions than answers.

Rebecca Triche, executive director of the Louisiana Wildlife Federation, said the group welcomed statements from Gov. Jeff Landry and SpaceX officials acknowledging the need for coastal restoration.

"We were glad to hear that the needs of coastal restoration were acknowledged and recognized and that both the governor and SpaceX had expressed some commitment to protecting wetlands there. There was no detail really to consider," Triche said.

Landry and SpaceX officials referenced marsh creation and shoreline protection during the announcement. There was no indication of what those measures would involve.

FAA proposes waiving federal laws

The FAA has proposed rule changes to waive 13 federal environmental and public health laws for sites like the Vermilion Parish location. Triche questioned the reasoning behind the proposal.

"So we're talking about Endangered Species Act and Clean Water Act, Migratory Bird Treaty Act — up to 13 types of permits that are usually sought for a project. And to waive many of those, I think, is a disservice to people who are thinking that the same process that other companies undergo would be applied here, people who are expecting to have the ability to comment through that permitting process," Triche said.

Reusable rockets present new territory

The rockets SpaceX is developing are reusable, and the project will be the most vast and in-depth the area has seen.

"That's why there needs to be serious and in-depth questions. That's why we believe there needs to be a permitting process in place. This should take some time in construction and development, that there would be unusual circumstances that have to be dealt with, and that we should be asking these questions and holding all of us accountable about impacts on our natural resources, public lands nearby, and the general health of the community and wildlife that's in that area," Triche said.