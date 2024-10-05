Whip Cracking and Cowgirl Pride: Victoria Roussel’s Journey

ABBEVILLE, KATC - At just 25 years old, Victoria Roussel is making a name for herself in the cattle industry—not only as a full-time X-ray technician but also as a skilled cattle producer known for her unique talent: whip cracking.

Roussel first learned how to pop a whip five years ago, a skill she uses to guide cattle without causing them harm. “You can either go up and out, or they have really long whips that some people like to wrap around their head and pop out,” she explained.

As a former cattle queen, Roussel is passionate about being a role model for young girls in a field traditionally dominated by men. “Being a woman in the cattle industry really makes me proud,” she said. “You always think about men and cowboys, but hardly do you ever see the women behind the cowboys. It’s nice to see women in the cattle industry.”

Inspired by Roussel’s story, I decided to give whip cracking a try. She instructed me, “Swing it back to where the tail is behind you, thumb down, and then you’re going to make an up motion, up and point.”

Despite my best efforts, it’s safe to say I won’t be entering any whip cracking competitions anytime soon. Nonetheless, Roussel’s passion and dedication to her craft—and to empowering young women—are sure to leave a lasting impact on the cattle community.

