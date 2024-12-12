What’s Your Story: The unlikely Gift of Parkinsons

VERMILION PARISH — Nancy Schexnaider, a hospice social worker from Vermilion Parish, Louisiana, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2022 yet, describes the diagnosis as "the best thing that ever happened to her."

Rather than letting the condition define her in a negative way, Schexnaider has embraced it as an opportunity to pursue long-held dreams and passions that she had previously put off. "It has been the biggest blessing in my life because it has kicked my butt to do the things I’ve always wanted to do," she shared. These pursuits include horseback riding, painting, learning to play the piano, and even writing and producing her own song, which she had recorded by Jason Harrington, a local musician.

Despite the challenges that come with Parkinson's, Schexnaider has continued to work as a hospice social worker, a role that remains integral to her sense of purpose. She believes her job has helped her gain a unique perspective on life and the preciousness of time. "It’s given me a perspective of life that life is fleeting, and time is precious," she explained.

A quote she keeps displayed in her house, “It’s not about the many moments we live but the moments that take our breath away,” reflects this mindset. Instead of feeling defeated by her diagnosis, Schexnaider remains determined to live fully.

“When I was diagnosed, I could’ve gone, ‘Oh no, I have Parkinson’s. I could be bed bound and, oh my.But at least it’s not cancer. At least it’s not a stroke, and I’m paralyzed. I can live with this.”

Living with Parkinson's has not slowed her down—in fact, it has only sparked her sense of adventure. Schexnaider created a bucket list of things to do and places to visit, and she has already ticked off several destinations. This year, she traveled to Singapore, Malaysia, Bali, and Japan. "I’m kind of scared; I’m running out of things on my bucket list!" she laughed

Through it all, Schexnaider's message remains clear: no matter what life throws at you, a positive attitude and a sense of gratitude can make all the difference. "Be grateful. Every day, be grateful for your blessings, for the positive things in your life. You’ll realize there’s so much to be grateful for," she said.