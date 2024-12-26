What’s Your Story: The Red Caboose

VERMILION PARISH — In the heart of Abbeville, a vibrant red caboose stands outside The Depot, a local gift shop brimming with history. property manager, Chuck Sonnier, not only shared the story behind the building, but also revealed his own personal connection to it.

According to Sonnier, the original freight depot was located just a few blocks south, right on the bayou. “This was actually the original freight depot here in Abbeville, located about a couple blocks south of—well, actually right on the bayou,” Sonnier explained.

Sonnier is the one of the individuals behind getting the caboose restored and at its current location. He noted how cabooses are a rarity these days, and the red caboose outside The Depot provides a special kind of charm for visitors, especially children. “Cabooses, you don’t see a lot of cabooses anymore so the kids love seeing that,” he said.

Sonnier’s connection to The Depot goes beyond just managing the building. He and his family opened a gift shop inside the depot, and this connection to the building and its history runs deep. “We found a couple of old cabooses that we restored, and it’s such an old building I hate seeing stuff torn down and destroyed so I’m glad we got it,” he shared. The passion for preserving the past is evident in his work, as he is committed to revitalizing and reusing both the building and the pieces within it.

Restoring and preserving old items has become a newfound passion for Sonnier. He explained how even seemingly discarded objects can be valuable. “I love old stuff, like I said, even if something’s in a pile of rubble I’ll take like an old cypress tree and throw it up like ‘I can’t believe they’re throwing that old cypress away!’” Sonnier’s love for restoration has become a significant part of his life, driving him to keep objects from being lost to time.

Sonnier’s career path wasn’t always aimed at preservation, though. After graduating from the University of the Ozarks in Arkansas, Sonnier initially pursued a career in broadcasting and radio. However, working with his family gave him the opportunity to explore other creative outlets. “I like making stuff, there’s a few paintings in here I did,” he said, pointing to his work displayed throughout the building. The decision to join his family in running The Depot also brought with it a unique sense of camaraderie. “It’s pretty rewarding ‘cause you can also trust your coworker pretty darn good ‘cause it’s family,” he explained.

This deep sense of trust is something Sonnier values as he continues to collect, restore, and preserve relics from the past.