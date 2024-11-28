What's Your Story, The Magic of Cajun Tales

VERMILION PARISH — Sheila Hebert Collins, has dedicated much of her life to spreading Cajun culture and pride. Her passion for preserving the traditions and stories of her heritage shines through her work as a writer, particularly through her beloved Cajun retellings of classic fairy tales.

Collins’ journey into writing began as a schoolteacher, Collins shares, “I was the person they always got to read the Cajun Night Before Christmas, and I just enjoyed that so much. When I retired from teaching, I just felt like I could write books to promote Cajun pride.”

In 1991, Collins' dreams took a more tangible form after a vivid dream about Jolie Blanc and "the three Heberts." She credits her late father, who passed away years earlier, with inspiring the idea. "I really felt like my dad who’s in Heaven just put that in my mind, and I was just determined to make that story,” she says.

The dream soon became a reality when Collins brought her Cajun version of Goldilocks and the Three Bears to a local publisher in Thibodaux. After reading the manuscript, the publisher was immediately impressed. "As soon as she read my story, she said, ‘I see a series here.’ I said, really!?!" Collins recalls. That was the beginning of what would become a highly successful series of Cajun adaptations of popular fairy tales.

For over 30 years, Collins has continued to build a collection of Cajun retellings of classic tales. Her books have garnered attention for their unique blend of cultural heritage and storytelling. However, as her first publisher was acquired by a new company, many of her works are now out of print, prompting Collins to seek a new publishing partner. "They’re quickly getting out of print, so I am looking for a new publisher since my old one’s been bought by a new publisher," she explains.

Despite the challenges, Collins remains undeterred and continues to write. She is currently working on a new project that, fittingly, involves two alligator cousins in Louisiana. "It’s about two alligators… that are cousins… in Louisiana of course!”.

Collins' stories are not only entertaining but also serve as a vehicle for cultural preservation. Through her whimsical tales, she aims to instill pride in the Cajun culture, offering young readers a glimpse into the traditions and unique qualities of the Louisiana way of life.

Before concluding the interview, Collins delighted in casting a “magic spell” from one of her fairy tales, a playful nod to her creativity. “I’m gonna say the magic words, hot boudin, cold couscous, come on magic, poosh poosh poosh! And sure enough, you’re Cajun!” she exclaims.